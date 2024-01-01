Wappalyzer 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This tool provides technology lookup and lead generation capabilities, allowing users to identify the technology stack of any website, create lists of websites and contacts, and perform market research and competitor analysis. It offers features such as website profiling, lead generation, market research, competitor analysis, data enrichment, custom reports, website monitoring, browser extension, CRM integration, email verification, API access, and security recon. The tool provides instant results, with 50 free monthly lookups, and allows users to perform up to 100,000 lookups at once. It also enables users to create custom reports for any web technology or keyword based on industry, website traffic, and location.