Wappalyzer

A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor
This tool provides technology lookup and lead generation capabilities, allowing users to identify the technology stack of any website, create lists of websites and contacts, and perform market research and competitor analysis. It offers features such as website profiling, lead generation, market research, competitor analysis, data enrichment, custom reports, website monitoring, browser extension, CRM integration, email verification, API access, and security recon. The tool provides instant results, with 50 free monthly lookups, and allows users to perform up to 100,000 lookups at once. It also enables users to create custom reports for any web technology or keyword based on industry, website traffic, and location.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.