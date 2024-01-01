pentest

0 (0)

A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments

Network Security
Free
ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest
CMSmap Logo

CMSmap

0 (0)

A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.

Application Security
Free
scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing
Naabu Logo

Naabu

0 (0)

A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery

Network Security
Free
gobug-bountypentest
eyeballer Logo

eyeballer

0 (0)

A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network

Digital Forensics
Free
machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection
C3 Logo

C3

0 (0)

C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits.

Offensive Security
Free
c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit
SecLists Logo

SecLists

0 (0)

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework Logo

Cobalt Strike's ExternalC2 framework

0 (0)

A specification/framework for extending default C2 communication channels in Cobalt Strike

Offensive Security
Free
c2cobalt-strikeexternal-c2frameworkhacking-toolpentest
MTKPI Logo

MTKPI

0 (0)

Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
kubernetespentestdockerkubernetes-security
Macro_Pack Logo

Macro_Pack

0 (0)

Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering
Wifislax Logo

Wifislax

0 (0)

GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.

Offensive Security
Free
wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest
Labs-Pentest Logo

Labs-Pentest

0 (0)

Free Labs to Train Your Pentest / CTF Skills

Training and Resources
Free
ctfpentesttrainingsecurityhackingcybersecurity
Pacu Logo

Pacu

0 (0)

Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments.

Offensive Security
Free
awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython
Glutton Setup Logo

Glutton Setup

0 (0)

Tool for setting up Glutton, a cybersecurity tool for monitoring SSH traffic.

Network Security
Free
penetration-testingpentestnetwork-securityssh
Sadcloud Logo

Sadcloud

0 (0)

A tool for spinning up insecure AWS infrastructure with Terraform for training and security assessment purposes.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
awsaws-securityterraformmisconfigurationsecurity-researchtrainingpentest
Pivoting Cheat Sheet Logo

Pivoting Cheat Sheet

0 (0)

A pocket reference guide providing various options for navigating and pivoting through different environments and situations.

Guides and eBooks
Free
blue-teamcheat-sheetpentestred-team
The Security Ledger Logo

The Security Ledger

0 (0)

Sysreptor offers a customizable reporting solution for pentesters and red teamers to enhance security documentation.

Blogs and News
Free
penetration-testingred-teamreporting-tooloffensive-securitypentest
GOAD Logo

GOAD

0 (0)

Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestlab
Quark Script Logo

Quark Script

0 (0)

Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities.

Specialized Security
Free
mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

0 (0)

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestpenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security
Offensive Docker Logo

Offensive Docker

0 (0)

An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestdockerreconport-scanningweb-scanningfuzzingbrute-forceforensic-analysis
PlumHound Logo

PlumHound

0 (0)

A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights.

Vulnerability Management
Free
blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website Logo

WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

0 (0)

WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityowaspdockerpentest
drozer Logo

drozer

0 (0)

A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime.

Specialized Security
Free
appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest
Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE) Logo

Damn Vulnerable eXtensive Training Environment (DVXTE)

0 (0)

A docker container with multiple vulnerable applications for cybersecurity training.

Training and Resources
Free
dockercybersecuritytrainingvulnerable-applicationspentestpenetration-testing
Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) Logo

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT)

0 (0)

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycontainer-securitydockerawsgcpsecurity-testingpentest
Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite Logo

Serving Random Payloads with Apache mod_rewrite

0 (0)

A tutorial on how to use Apache mod_rewrite to randomly serve payloads in phishing attacks

Offensive Security
Free
phishingpayloadcommand-and-controlapachemod_rewritepentest
pghoney Logo

pghoney

0 (0)

A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney.

Honeypots
Free
honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest
SentinelTestbed Logo

SentinelTestbed

0 (0)

A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features

Vulnerability Management
Free
phpsqliteweb-app-securityvulnerable-appspentestsecurity-testing

SQL Injection Cheat Sheets

0 (0)

A collection of SQL injection cheat sheets for various databases

Vulnerability Management
Free
sql-injectionpentestdatabasesecurity
Pompem Logo

Pompem

0 (0)

Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.

Vulnerability Management
Free
penetration-testingvulnerability-scanningexploitpentest