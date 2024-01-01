NEW

surf 0 ( 0 ) A tool to escalate SSRF vulnerabilities on modern cloud environments Network Security Free ssrfcloud-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-testingpentest

CMSmap 0 ( 0 ) A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs. Application Security Free scannervulnerability-detectionpentestpenetration-testing

Naabu 0 ( 0 ) A fast and reliable port scanner for attack surface discovery Network Security Free gobug-bountypentest

eyeballer 0 ( 0 ) A tool for analyzing pentest screenshots using a convolutional neural network Digital Forensics Free machine-learningpentestvulnerability-detection

C3 0 ( 0 ) C3 is a framework for creating custom C2 channels, integrating with existing offensive toolkits. Offensive Security Free c2command-and-controloffensive-securitypentestred-teamtoolkit

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

MTKPI 0 ( 0 ) Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing. Offensive Security Free kubernetespentestdockerkubernetes-security

Macro_Pack 0 ( 0 ) Macro_Pack is a tool used to automate obfuscation and generation of Office documents for pentest, demo, and social engineering assessments. Offensive Security Free appsecautomationpentestred-teamsecurity-researchsocial-engineering

Wifislax 0 ( 0 ) GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment. Offensive Security Free wireless-securitylinuxsecurity-testingpentest

Pacu 0 ( 0 ) Pacu is an open-source AWS exploitation framework for offensive security testing against cloud environments. Offensive Security Free awscloud-securitypentestexploitationoffensive-securitypython

GOAD 0 ( 0 ) Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques. Offensive Security Free pentestlab

Quark Script 0 ( 0 ) Innovative tool for mobile security researchers to analyze targets with static and dynamic analysis capabilities and sharing functionalities. Specialized Security Free mobile-securitypenteststatic-analysisdynamic-analysisscripting

PlumHound 0 ( 0 ) A BloodHoundAD Report Engine for Security Teams to identify Active Directory security vulnerabilities and harden common configuration vulnerabilities and oversights. Vulnerability Management Free blue-teamcybersecuritypentestsecurity-auditsecurity-tools

drozer 0 ( 0 ) A security testing framework for Android with tools to search for vulnerabilities and interact with the Android Runtime. Specialized Security Free appsecapp-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpentest

pghoney 0 ( 0 ) A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney. Honeypots Free honey-potgosecurity-testingpentest