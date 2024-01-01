A document that helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams.
This project provides a CLI for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library. The goal is to ensure that a given Joi validation schema can resist against known security attacks such as SQL injections, path traversal, and SSRF attempts. To get started, install the latest joi-security CLI tool using NPM: npm install -g joi-security. Create a sample JavaScript file containing the Joi schema for login validation and scan the file using the joi-security scan command. The joi-security CLI includes a wide range of attacks like XSS, SQL injections, NoSQL injections, RCE, LFI, Overflow, SSRF, suspicious IP addresses, homograph attacks on domains & email addresses.
A document that helps inform red team planning by contrasting against the very specific red team style described in Red Teams.
A powerful tool for hiding the true location of your Teamserver, evading detection from Incident Response, redirecting users, blocking specific IP addresses, and managing Malleable C2 traffic in Red Team engagements.
Participation in the Red Team for Pacific Rim CCDC 2017 with insights on infrastructure design and competition tips.
A suite of tools for Wi-Fi network security assessment and penetration testing.
A collection of tips and tricks for container and container orchestration hacking
A tool for working with Direct System Calls in Cobalt Strike's Beacon Object Files (BOF) for offensive security purposes.