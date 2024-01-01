Joi Security 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

This project provides a CLI for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library. The goal is to ensure that a given Joi validation schema can resist against known security attacks such as SQL injections, path traversal, and SSRF attempts. To get started, install the latest joi-security CLI tool using NPM: npm install -g joi-security. Create a sample JavaScript file containing the Joi schema for login validation and scan the file using the joi-security scan command. The joi-security CLI includes a wide range of attacks like XSS, SQL injections, NoSQL injections, RCE, LFI, Overflow, SSRF, suspicious IP addresses, homograph attacks on domains & email addresses.