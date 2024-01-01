A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
CORS Misconfiguration Scanner CORSy is a simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations. It's a Python script that uses the `requests` library to send HTTP requests to the target website and checks for CORS-related headers. You can use it to identify potential security vulnerabilities in your website's CORS configuration. **How to use:** 1. Clone the repository: `git clone https://github.com/s0md3v/Corsy.git` 2. Install the dependencies: `pip install -r requirements.txt` 3. Run the script: `python corsy.py <target_url>` **Example:** `python corsy.py https://example.com` **Note:** This tool is for educational purposes only. Use it responsibly. **License:** MIT License
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
Accurate detection of HTTPS interception and robust TLS fingerprinting tool.
Comprehensive guide for Iptables configuration and firewall rules.
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
A powerful command-line packet analyzer and a portable C/C++ library for network traffic capture with comprehensive documentation.
An open source, self-hosted implementation of the Tailscale control server.