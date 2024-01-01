CORSy 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

CORS Misconfiguration Scanner CORSy is a simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations. It's a Python script that uses the `requests` library to send HTTP requests to the target website and checks for CORS-related headers. You can use it to identify potential security vulnerabilities in your website's CORS configuration. **How to use:** 1. Clone the repository: `git clone https://github.com/s0md3v/Corsy.git` 2. Install the dependencies: `pip install -r requirements.txt` 3. Run the script: `python corsy.py <target_url>` **Example:** `python corsy.py https://example.com` **Note:** This tool is for educational purposes only. Use it responsibly. **License:** MIT License