Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.
Vuldroid is a Vulnerable Android Application made with security issues in order to demonstrate how they can occur in code. Vulnerabilities Covered: * Code Execution via Malicious App * Steal Files via Webview using XHR request * Steal Files using Fileprovider via Intents * Steal Password ResetTokens/MagicLoginLinks * Webview Xss via Exported Activity * Webview Xss via DeepLink Intent * Sniffing Between Two Applications * Reading User Email via Broadcasts To Get started: * Install the APK from the repository and play around * Find the areas where you think this can be exploited Note: If you want to use your own firebase project for authentication, clone the repo and remove the google-services.json and add your project one.
Automate version scraping and vulnerability scanning for Ruby on Rails stacks.
Fuzzapi is a Rails application with a user-friendly UI for API_Fuzzer gem and Docker setup.
A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.
Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.
A vulnerability management tool for macOS that monitors and detects vulnerabilities in over 100 apps.