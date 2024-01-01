Vuldroid Logo

Vuldroid is a Vulnerable Android Application made with security issues in order to demonstrate how they can occur in code. Vulnerabilities Covered: * Code Execution via Malicious App * Steal Files via Webview using XHR request * Steal Files using Fileprovider via Intents * Steal Password ResetTokens/MagicLoginLinks * Webview Xss via Exported Activity * Webview Xss via DeepLink Intent * Sniffing Between Two Applications * Reading User Email via Broadcasts To Get started: * Install the APK from the repository and play around * Find the areas where you think this can be exploited Note: If you want to use your own firebase project for authentication, clone the repo and remove the google-services.json and add your project one.

