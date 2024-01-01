NEW

Whonow 0 ( 0 ) A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks Honeypots Free dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding

MSBuildAPICaller 0 ( 0 ) A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection. Offensive Security Free appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team