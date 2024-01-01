attack-platform

8 tools and resources

Whonow

0 (0)

A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks

Honeypots
Free
dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding
ATT&CK® Navigator

0 (0)

A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence
MSBuildAPICaller

0 (0)

A tool for interacting with the MSBuild API, enabling malicious activities and evading detection.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecattack-platformblue-teampenetration-testingred-team
Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

0 (0)

A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation

Offensive Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingattack-platform
MITRE ATT&CK®

0 (0)

Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformcybersecuritymitrethreat-modelingthreat-intelligence
Red Teaming Toolkit

0 (0)

Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissanceattack-pathsattack-platformblue-teambreach
EQL Analytics Library

0 (0)

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecuritykibana
PowerUpSQL

0 (0)

Tool for attacking Active Directory environments through SQL Server access.

Offensive Security
Free
sqlattack-platformpenetration-testing