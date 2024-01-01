23 tools and resources
A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.
A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.
A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.
A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities
A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.
A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats
A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs
A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim
A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications
A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications
A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing
Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.
A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.
A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.
Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything
Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.
A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode