FDsploit

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
IntruderPayloads

A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting.

Offensive Security
burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing
Burp-LFI-tests

A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion
qsfuzz

A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
XSStrike

A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
xssxss-scannerfuzzingpayload-generation
fuzz.txt

A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats

Malware Analysis
malwarefile-analysisfuzzing
Razzer

A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs

Digital Forensics
fuzzingsecurity-testing
vaf

A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim

Offensive Security
fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing
Filebuster

A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications

Network Security
web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security
ParamPamPam

A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security
ParamSpider

A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing

Offensive Security
bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping
OneFuzz

Self-hosted Fuzzing-As-A-Service platform for continuous developer-driven fuzzing.

Offensive Security
fuzzingsecurity-testingdevsecops
SecLists

A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.

Miscellaneous
appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
AndroFuzz

A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once

Offensive Security
fuzzingfile-formatsecurity-testing
App-Ray

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
Boofuzz

Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything

Offensive Security
fuzzinginstrumentation
Project Zero iPhone Messaging Tools

Repository of tools for testing iPhone messaging by Project Zero

Offensive Security
blue-teambug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-testingvulnerability-research
ffuf

Fast web fuzzer written in Go

Honeypots
gofuzzinghttphttpsftp
WSSiP

A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.

Network Security
websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging
ICSFuzz

PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications.

Miscellaneous
icsfuzzingplc
Xss-Sql-Fuzz

A Burp Suite plugin for automatically adding XSS and SQL payload to fuzz

Malware Analysis
burp-suitefuzzingxsssql-injectionpayload-generation
Offensive Docker

An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.

Offensive Security
pentestdockerreconport-scanningweb-scanningfuzzingbrute-forceforensic-analysis
Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode

A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode

Offensive Security
fuzzingfrida