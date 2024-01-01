NEW

FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing

IntruderPayloads 0 ( 0 ) A collection of payloads and methodologies for web pentesting. Offensive Security Free burp-suitepayloadsfuzzingpentestingsecurity-testing

Burp-LFI-tests 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite. Offensive Security Free appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion

qsfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security

XSStrike 0 ( 0 ) A powerful tool for identifying and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free xssxss-scannerfuzzingpayload-generation

fuzz.txt 0 ( 0 ) A GitHub repository for fuzzing and testing file formats Malware Analysis Free malwarefile-analysisfuzzing

Razzer 0 ( 0 ) A Kernel fuzzer focusing on race bugs Digital Forensics Free fuzzingsecurity-testing

vaf 0 ( 0 ) A cross-platform web fuzzer written in Nim Offensive Security Free fuzzingprotocol-analysissecurity-testing

Filebuster 0 ( 0 ) A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications Network Security Free web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

ParamSpider 0 ( 0 ) A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing Offensive Security Free bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping

SecLists 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers. Miscellaneous Free appsecbug-bountyfuzzingpentestsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

AndroFuzz 0 ( 0 ) A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once Offensive Security Free fuzzingfile-formatsecurity-testing

Boofuzz 0 ( 0 ) Boofuzz is a network protocol fuzzing tool that aims to fuzz everything Offensive Security Free fuzzinginstrumentation

ffuf 0 ( 0 ) Fast web fuzzer written in Go Honeypots Free gofuzzinghttphttpsftp

WSSiP 0 ( 0 ) A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications. Network Security Free websocketproxyfuzzingsecurity-testingdebugging

ICSFuzz 0 ( 0 ) PLC-side fuzzing tool for uncovering vulnerabilities in ICS control applications. Miscellaneous Free icsfuzzingplc