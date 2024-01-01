Contrast Code Security Platform 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is a suite of application security tools that integrates security into the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and production environments. It includes the following components: - Contrast Protect: A runtime application self-protection (RASP) tool that detects and blocks attacks on known and unknown vulnerabilities in production applications. - Contrast Assess: An interactive application security testing (IAST) tool that analyzes code security during the testing phase of the SDLC. - Contrast Scan: A static application security testing (SAST) tool that identifies vulnerabilities in code before deployment. - Contrast SCA: A software composition analysis (SCA) tool that tests and secures third-party and open-source components used in applications. The platform integrates with various development, operations, and DevOps tools and pipelines. It uses instrumentation agents to embed security sensors into applications, enabling real-time vulnerability detection and protection across the SDLC and in production environments.