Burp-LFI-tests

A collection of tests for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities using Burp Suite.

Offensive Security
appsecappsec-testingburp-suitefuzzinglfilocal-file-inclusion
LFISuite

A tool for Local File Inclusion (LFI) exploitation and scanning

Offensive Security
lfiscannerreverse-shellexploitfile-inclusion
LFI-files

A wordlist to bruteforce for Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
lfibruteforcefile-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
LFI-Enum

Scripts to automate the process of enumerating a Linux system through a Local File Inclusion (LFI) vulnerability.

Digital Forensics
lfienumerationfile-inclusionlinuxlocal-file-inclusionvulnerability-exploitation
Express Honeypot

A honeypot for remote file inclusion (RFI) and local file inclusion (LFI) using fake URLs to catch scanning bots and malwares.

Honeypots
honeypotlfiexpressjavascriptweb-serversecurity-testing
LFI-Labs

A set of PHP scripts for practicing LFI, RFI, and CMD injection vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
lfivulnerability-testingexploitationphpapache