NEW

dnSpy 0 ( 0 ) Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features. Malware Analysis Free dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security

libyara.NET 0 ( 0 ) A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell. Malware Analysis Free csharppowershellyaradotnet

Dendrobate 0 ( 0 ) A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation. Offensive Security Free dotnetcode-injectionsecurity-research

SharpShooter 0 ( 0 ) A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code. Malware Analysis Free appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode