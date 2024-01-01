8 tools and resources
Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.
A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.
A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.
A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.
A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.
de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.
ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.