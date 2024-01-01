dotnet

dnSpy

Debugger and .NET assembly editor with advanced debugging features.

Malware Analysis
dotnetassemblydebuggingbinary-security
libyara.NET

A .NET wrapper for libyara that provides a simplified API for developing tools in C# and PowerShell.

Malware Analysis
csharppowershellyaradotnet
CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator

CrowdStrike Falcon Orchestrator is a Windows-based application for workflow automation and security response.

Security Operations
appsecautomationcase-managementwindowsdotnet
Dendrobate

A managed code hooking template for .NET assemblies, enabling API hooking, code injection, and runtime manipulation.

Offensive Security
dotnetcode-injectionsecurity-research
SharpSploit

A comprehensive .NET post-exploitation library designed for advanced security testing.

Offensive Security
post-exploitationpenetration-testingsecurity-researchcsharpdotnetlibrary
SharpShooter

A payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code.

Malware Analysis
appseccsharpdotnetpayloadpayload-creationshellcode
de4dot

de4dot is a .NET deobfuscator and unpacker with the ability to restore packed and obfuscated assemblies to their original form.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysisdeobfuscationdotnetobfuscation
ILSpy

ILSpy is the open-source .NET assembly browser and decompiler with various decompiler frontends and features.

Malware Analysis
decompilerdotnetcsharp