A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
App Detonator is a cybersecurity tool used for dynamic analysis of mobile applications by executing them in a controlled environment to detect malicious behavior and vulnerabilities. It requires JavaScript to be enabled to run the app.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.
Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.