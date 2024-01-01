App Detonator Logo

App Detonator is a cybersecurity tool used for dynamic analysis of mobile applications by executing them in a controlled environment to detect malicious behavior and vulnerabilities. It requires JavaScript to be enabled to run the app.

Application Security
Free
appsecmobile-securitydynamic-analysismalware-detectionvulnerability-detection

