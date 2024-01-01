14 tools and resources
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education
A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.
A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.
A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.
A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.
Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.
A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.
Free online class for web security and hacking
A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.
Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.
Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.