awesome-vulnerable-apps

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Vulnerability Management
The Cyberclopaedia

A comprehensive cybersecurity resource for learning and education

Training and Resources
Container Internals Lab

A collection of lab scripts and files for learning about containers and container internals.

Training and Resources
Shell-Storm Repository

A repository of CTF challenges and resources from various cybersecurity competitions.

Training and Resources
OverTheWire: Vortex

A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.

Vulnerability Management
Mellivora Mellivora

Mellivora Mellivora is a PHP-based CTF engine with a wide range of features for managing Capture The Flag competitions.

Miscellaneous
WeChall

A free online wargame for practicing hacking skills and learning security concepts.

Offensive Security
Reverse Engineering for Beginners

A comprehensive guide to reverse engineering by Dennis Yurichev, available for free download in multiple languages and formats, with praise from cybersecurity experts.

Training and Resources
Cryptopals Crypto Challenges

Interactive challenges demonstrating attacks on real-world cryptography.

Training and Resources
YouTube

A video-sharing platform for creators to share their content and for users to discover new content, with a focus on cybersecurity.

Training and Resources
Hacker101

Free online class for web security and hacking

Training and Resources
Blackhat Conference Presentation Slides

A repository of cybersecurity conference presentation slides from Black Hat, Offensivecon, and REcon.

Training and Resources
ThisisLegal.com

Hacker wargames site with forums and tutorials, fostering a learning community.

Training and Resources
MemLabs

Educational CTF-styled challenges for Memory Forensics.

Digital Forensics
