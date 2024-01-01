testing

11 tools and resources

NEW

httpx Logo

httpx

0 (0)

A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses

Network Security
Free
httphttp-requestsweb-scrapingtesting
awesome-vulnerable-apps Logo

awesome-vulnerable-apps

0 (0)

A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerable-appspenetration-testinglearningtestingsecurity-training
httpscreenshot Logo

httpscreenshot

0 (0)

A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites

Network Security
Free
httpscurltestingdebugging
screenshoteer Logo

screenshoteer

0 (0)

A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations

Miscellaneous
Free
web-securityscreenshotcommand-line-tooltestingautomation
PHP: The Right Way Logo

PHP: The Right Way

0 (0)

Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.

Miscellaneous
Free
phpbest-practicesdependency-managementsecuritytestingdeployment
Bad Pods Logo

Bad Pods

0 (0)

Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecuritypod-securitytesting
Android Malware Samples Logo

Android Malware Samples

0 (0)

Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.

Malware Analysis
Free
malwareresearchtestinganalysis
ConDroid Logo

ConDroid

0 (0)

ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.

Application Security
Free
appsecautomationdynamic-analysismobile-securitytesting
HoneyHTTPD Logo

HoneyHTTPD

0 (0)

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Application Security
Free
web-serverpythonhttpframeworktesting
TBV (Trust but Verify) Logo

TBV (Trust but Verify)

0 (0)

Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.

Miscellaneous
Free
npmdockertesting
MockSSH Logo

MockSSH

0 (0)

Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.

Offensive Security
Free
sshtestingautomationsecurity-testing