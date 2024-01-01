11 tools and resources
A fast and multi-purpose HTTP toolkit for sending HTTP requests and parsing responses
A list of vulnerable applications for testing and learning
A simple tool to take screenshots of HTTPS websites
A command-line tool for taking website screenshots and mobile emulations
Comprehensive guide on best practices for PHP development.
Collection of Kubernetes manifests creating pods with elevated privileges for security testing.
Largest open collection of Android malware samples, with 298 samples and contributions welcome.
ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
Emulate operating systems behind SSH servers for testing automation.