AWVS Logo

AWVS

0 (0)

A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security
Feroxbuster Logo

Feroxbuster

0 (0)

A fast and simple recursive content discovery tool

Network Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-server
cors-scanner Logo

cors-scanner

0 (0)

A multi-threaded scanner for identifying CORS flaws and misconfigurations

Network Security
Free
corsscannerweb-securityvulnerability-scanningmulti-threadedweb-app-security
xssor2 Logo

xssor2

0 (0)

A tool for testing and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
xssjavascriptsecurity-testingvulnerability-exploitationweb-app-security
liffier Logo

liffier

0 (0)

A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL.

Miscellaneous
Free
vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment
SQLi-Hunter Logo

SQLi-Hunter

0 (0)

A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
xLinkFinder Logo

xLinkFinder

0 (0)

A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target

Network Security
Free
web-app-securityweb-scanning
SSRFire Logo

SSRFire

0 (0)

Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects

Network Security
Free
ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
qsfuzz Logo

qsfuzz

0 (0)

A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
BlackWidow Logo

BlackWidow

0 (0)

A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities

Network Security
Free
appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint
dotdotpwn Logo

dotdotpwn

0 (0)

A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
Free
directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing
CORStest Logo

CORStest

0 (0)

A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner

Network Security
Free
appseccorsweb-app-security
Oralyzer Logo

Oralyzer

0 (0)

Open Redirection Analyzer

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-researchdevsecops
parameth Logo

parameth

0 (0)

A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment
Filebuster Logo

Filebuster

0 (0)

A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications

Network Security
Free
web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security
OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner Logo

OWASP Joomla Vulnerability Scanner

0 (0)

A free and open-source tool for identifying vulnerabilities in Joomla-based websites.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scannersql-injectionxsscsrfweb-app-securityweb-application-security
B-XSSRF Logo

B-XSSRF

0 (0)

A toolkit for detecting and tracking Blind XSS, XXE, and SSRF vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
blind-xssxxessrfvulnerability-detectionsecurity-testingweb-app-security
GitTools Logo

GitTools

0 (0)

A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories

Digital Forensics
Free
gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching
ParamPamPam Logo

ParamPamPam

0 (0)

A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security
requests-racer Logo

requests-racer

0 (0)

A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps

Offensive Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit
IronBee Logo

IronBee

0 (0)

IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection
OWASP Bricks Logo

OWASP Bricks

0 (0)

Deliberately vulnerable web application for security professionals to practice attack techniques.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecappsec-trainingvulnerable-appweb-app-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-training
ghauri Logo

ghauri

0 (0)

An advanced cross-platform tool for detecting and exploiting SQL injection security flaws

Malware Analysis
Free
sql-injectionpenetration-testingsecurity-researchweb-app-securityvulnerability-detectionexploitation
Damn Vulnerable Web Services Logo

Damn Vulnerable Web Services

0 (0)

An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
Nikto Logo

Nikto

0 (0)

Web server scanner for identifying security vulnerabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityweb-serverscannervulnerability-detectionsecurity-audit
CorsMe Logo

CorsMe

0 (0)

A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications

Application Security
Free
appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection
WebGoat Logo

WebGoat

0 (0)

A deliberately insecure web application for teaching web application security lessons maintained by OWASP.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecappsec-trainingowaspweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demonstration Site

0 (0)

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, intentionally vulnerable to various web-based attacks.

Vulnerability Management
Free
vulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectiondirectory-traversalweb-securitypenetration-testing
WS-Attacker Logo

WS-Attacker

0 (0)

Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
web-app-security
Webhacking.kr Logo

Webhacking.kr

0 (0)

Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.

Training and Resources
Free
web-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-assessmentvulnerability-detectionpenetration-testing
CORSy Logo

CORSy

0 (0)

A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations

Network Security
Free
appseccorsweb-app-security
Hackazon Logo

Hackazon

0 (0)

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
Galah Logo

Galah

0 (0)

Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security
Tracy Logo

Tracy

0 (0)

A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-detectioncode-analysissecurity-auditpenetration-testing
xssmap Logo

xssmap

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for detecting XSS vulnerabilities

Malware Analysis
Free
xssweb-app-securityweb-securitypython
Java Vulnerable Logo

Java Vulnerable

0 (0)

A vulnerable web application for learning about web application vulnerabilities and writing secure code.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecweb-app-securityvulnerable-appsjavadockervirtual-machine
Gopherus Logo

Gopherus

0 (0)

A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers

Honeypots
Free
ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security
timing_attack Logo

timing_attack

0 (0)

A tool to profile web applications based on response time discrepancies.

Application Security
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningtiming-attackweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-testing
Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF) Logo

Browser Exploitation Framework (BeEF)

0 (0)

A penetration testing tool that focuses on web browser exploitation

Offensive Security
Free
web-app-securitypenetration-testingattack-platform
SecGame #1: Sauron Logo

SecGame #1: Sauron

0 (0)

A Linux-based environment for penetration testing and vulnerability exploitation

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityprivilege-escalation
ssrfDetector Logo

ssrfDetector

0 (0)

Detects and prevents SSRF attacks

Network Security
Free
csrfsecurity-testingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site Logo

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Demo Site

0 (0)

A demonstration site for the Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner, featuring intentionally vulnerable PHP code to test web application security.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner Logo

Acunetix Web Vulnerability Scanner

0 (0)

A tool that automatically audits website security by crawling an entire website and identifying vulnerabilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securitysql-injectionxss
AzureGoat Logo

AzureGoat

0 (0)

A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations.

Application Security
Free
azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing
Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA) Logo

Damn Vulnerable Web Application (DVWA)

0 (0)

A PHP/MySQL web application designed to aid security professionals in testing their skills and tools in a legal environment.

Application Security
Free
appsecappsec-testingdvwaphpmysqlweb-app-securityvulnerable-apps
XSSer Logo

XSSer

0 (0)

Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications

Application Security
Free
xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research
OWA Honeypot Logo

OWA Honeypot

0 (0)

A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation.

Honeypots
Free
blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security

Penetration Testing Practice Lab - Vulnerable Apps/Systems

0 (0)

Collection of URLs for vulnerable web applications and systems for cybersecurity practice.

Offensive Security
Free
penetration-testingvulnerable-applicationsweb-app-security

ModSecurity

0 (0)

ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.

Application Security
Free
web-app-securitywafweb-application-firewallsecurity-rules
w3af Logo

w3af

0 (0)

Open source web application security scanner with 200+ vulnerability identification capabilities.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securityweb-application-securitypenetration-testingsecurity-scanning
CakeFuzzer Logo

CakeFuzzer

0 (0)

Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapp-securityfuzzerweb-app-security
Burp-Yara-Rules Logo

Burp-Yara-Rules

0 (0)

A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites.

Threat Management
Free
appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security
NodeGoat Logo

NodeGoat

0 (0)

NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.

Training and Resources
Free
nodejsowaspweb-app-securityvulnerable-appstutorialsecurity-training
WitnessMe Logo

WitnessMe

0 (0)

Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability.

Vulnerability Management
Free
webweb-securityweb-app-securitychrome
OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) Logo

OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS)

0 (0)

OWASP Damn Vulnerable Web Sockets (DVWS) is a vulnerable web application for client-server communication with numerous vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecweb-app-securitywebsocketdvwaphpmysql

Alert(1) to Win

0 (0)

A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites.

Application Security
Free
wordpresssecurity-auditvulnerability-scanningweb-app-securitysecurity-testingcompliance
ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy Logo

ZAP The Zed Attack Proxy

0 (0)

A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securitypentestpenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security
Damn Small Vulnerable Web Logo

Damn Small Vulnerable Web

0 (0)

Deliberately vulnerable web application for educational purposes.

Application Security
Free
appsecappsec-testingvulnerable-appeducationalweb-app-securityweb-application-security
WackoPicko Vulnerable Website Logo

WackoPicko Vulnerable Website

0 (0)

WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.

Application Security
Free
appsecvulnerable-appsweb-app-securityowaspdockerpentest
Joi Security Logo

Joi Security

0 (0)

CLI tool for offensive and defensive security assessments on the Joi validator library with a wide range of attacks.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecscannerscanningsecurity-scanningvulnerabilitiesweb-app-securityweb-security
Wapiti Logo

Wapiti

0 (0)

Web-application vulnerability scanner with extensive coverage of security testing modules.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsql-injectionxsscommand-executionxxe
The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection Logo

The Absurdly Underestimated Dangers of CSV Injection

0 (0)

A blog post discussing the often overlooked dangers of CSV injection in applications.

Offensive Security
Free
csvinjectionvulnerabilitysecurityweb-app-securityappsec
Grendel-Scan Logo

Grendel-Scan

0 (0)

A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecappsecuritypenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security
Paros Logo

Paros

0 (0)

A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features.

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecproxyweb-app-securityvulnerability-assessmentxsssql-injection
OWASP Hackademic Challenges Logo

OWASP Hackademic Challenges

0 (0)

A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorapachemysqlphpweb-app-security
SentinelTestbed Logo

SentinelTestbed

0 (0)

A vulnerable web site for testing Sentinel features

Vulnerability Management
Free
phpsqliteweb-app-securityvulnerable-appspentestsecurity-testing

Arachni

0 (0)

An open-source web application security scanner framework that identifies vulnerabilities in web applications.

Application Security
Free
appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-detection
BurpSmartBuster Logo

BurpSmartBuster

0 (0)

A Burp Suite content discovery plugin that adds smart functionality to the Buster plugin.

Application Security
Free
appsecburp-suitedirectory-scanningfile-scanningfile-searchweb-app-security
BodgeIt Store Logo

BodgeIt Store

0 (0)

Vulnerable web application for beginners in penetration testing.

Vulnerability Management
Free
web-app-securityvulnerable-appdockerpenetration-testing