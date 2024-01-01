NEW

AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

liffier 0 ( 0 ) A simple snippet to increment ../ on the URL. Miscellaneous Free vulnerability-detectionweb-app-securitysecurity-auditpenetration-testingvulnerability-assessment

SQLi-Hunter 0 ( 0 ) A tool for finding and exploiting SQL injection vulnerabilities in web applications Malware Analysis Free appsecappsec-toolsql-injectionvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

xLinkFinder 0 ( 0 ) A python tool for discovering endpoints, parameters, and wordlists in a given target Network Security Free web-app-securityweb-scanning

SSRFire 0 ( 0 ) Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects Network Security Free ssrfxssopen-redirectvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

qsfuzz 0 ( 0 ) A tool to fuzz query strings and identify vulnerabilities Malware Analysis Free appsecfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-app-securityweb-security

BlackWidow 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based web application scanner for OSINT and fuzzing OWASP vulnerabilities Network Security Free appsecowasppenetration-testingsecurity-testingweb-app-securityosint

dotdotpwn 0 ( 0 ) A directory traversal fuzzer for finding and exploiting directory traversal vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free directory-traversalfuzzervulnerability-scanningexploitationweb-app-securitypenetration-testing

CORStest 0 ( 0 ) A simple CORS misconfiguration scanner Network Security Free appseccorsweb-app-security

parameth 0 ( 0 ) A tool for brute-forcing GET and POST parameters to discover potential vulnerabilities in web applications. Application Security Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityweb-securityvulnerability-detectionvulnerability-assessment

Filebuster 0 ( 0 ) A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications Network Security Free web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security

GitTools 0 ( 0 ) A collection of tools for extracting and analyzing information from .git repositories Digital Forensics Free gitweb-app-securityfile-analysisbinary-securityfile-patching

ParamPamPam 0 ( 0 ) A tool for detecting and exploiting vulnerabilities in web applications Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzingsql-injectionxssweb-app-security

requests-racer 0 ( 0 ) A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps Offensive Security Free appsecweb-app-securityweb-securityexploit

IronBee 0 ( 0 ) IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor. Application Security Free appsecweb-app-securitypythonflasksecurity-frameworkvulnerability-detection

CorsMe 0 ( 0 ) A tool to scan for CORS misconfigurations in web applications Application Security Free appsecsecurity-auditweb-app-securityvulnerability-detection

WS-Attacker 0 ( 0 ) Modular framework for web services penetration testing with support for various attacks. Offensive Security Free web-app-security

CORSy 0 ( 0 ) A simple command-line tool that scans a website for CORS misconfigurations Network Security Free appseccorsweb-app-security

Hackazon 0 ( 0 ) Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security

Galah 0 ( 0 ) Galah is an LLM-powered web honeypot that mimics various web applications by dynamically responding to HTTP requests. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-securityhttpweb-app-security

Gopherus 0 ( 0 ) A tool for exploiting SSRF and gaining RCE in various servers Honeypots Free ssrfrceexploitvulnerability-scanningweb-app-security

AzureGoat 0 ( 0 ) A vulnerable by design infrastructure on Azure featuring the latest released OWASP Top 10 web application security risks (2021) and other misconfigurations. Application Security Free azureappsecweb-app-securityowasppenetration-testing

XSSer 0 ( 0 ) Automatic tool for pentesting XSS attacks against different applications Application Security Free xsspentestingweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningsecurity-research

OWA Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A basic Flask-based Outlook Web App (OWA) honeypot for cybersecurity experimentation. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotsecurity-testingweb-app-security

ModSecurity 0 ( 0 ) ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic. Application Security Free web-app-securitywafweb-application-firewallsecurity-rules

CakeFuzzer 0 ( 0 ) Automated vulnerability discovery tool for Cake PHP framework with limited false positives. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityfuzzerweb-app-security

Burp-Yara-Rules 0 ( 0 ) A collection of Yara rules for the Burp Yara-Scanner extension to identify malicious software on websites. Threat Management Free appsecbinary-securityfile-analysismalware-detectionweb-app-security

WitnessMe 0 ( 0 ) Web inventory tool that captures screenshots of webpages and includes additional features for enhanced usability. Vulnerability Management Free webweb-securityweb-app-securitychrome

Grendel-Scan 0 ( 0 ) A tool for automated security scanning of web applications and manual penetration testing. Offensive Security Free appsecappsecuritypenetration-testingweb-app-securityweb-security

Paros 0 ( 0 ) A Java based HTTP/HTTPS proxy for assessing web application vulnerability with various useful features. Vulnerability Management Free appsecproxyweb-app-securityvulnerability-assessmentxsssql-injection