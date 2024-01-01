A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures
Forseti Security, a community-driven collection of open source tools, is being archived due to low community engagement and limited improvements in the last two years. The repository will become read-only, with no additional support from Google, but users can fork or clone it for continued use.
A book that helps improve Docker security by covering risks and countermeasures
Steampipe is a zero-ETL solution for getting data directly from APIs and services.
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
A collection of setup scripts for various security research tools with installers for tools like afl, angr, barf, and more.
UPX is a high-performance executable packer for various executable formats.
Community project for developing common guidelines and best practices for secure configurations.