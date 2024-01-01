Forseti Security Logo

Forseti Security, a community-driven collection of open source tools, is being archived due to low community engagement and limited improvements in the last two years. The repository will become read-only, with no additional support from Google, but users can fork or clone it for continued use.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecopen-sourcesecurity-toolscommunity-drivenarchive

