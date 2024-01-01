Nuxt Security

A collection of Cyber Incident Response Playbook Battle Cards (PBC) for combating cyber threats and attacks, following a prescriptive approach inspired by CERT Societe Generale's IRM.
Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles by using HTTP Headers and Middleware. This module works with Nuxt 3 only. Features include Security response headers (including CSP for SSG apps), Request Size & Rate Limiters, Cross Site Scripting (XSS) Validation, Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) support, Hide X-Powered-By header and remove console loggers utils, Allowed HTTP Methods, Basic Auth, CSRF. To use, install the module: npx nuxi@latest module add security. The module will register route rules and server middlewares globally for enhanced application security. Configuration can be passed in nuxt.config.ts. For all available configuration options, refer to the documentation. Development can be initiated by running yarn dev:prepare to generate type stubs and then using yarn dev to start the playground in development mode.
DFIRTrack is an open source web application focused on incident response for handling major incidents with many affected systems, tracking system status, tasks, and artifacts.
Open-source abuse management toolkit for automating and improving the abuse handling process.
Templates for incident response run-books tailored for AWS environments based on NIST guidelines.
Receive important notifications and updates related to North American electric grid security.
Web-based tool for incident response with easy local installation using Docker.