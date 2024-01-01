Nuxt Security 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Automatically configure your app to follow OWASP security patterns and principles by using HTTP Headers and Middleware. This module works with Nuxt 3 only. Features include Security response headers (including CSP for SSG apps), Request Size & Rate Limiters, Cross Site Scripting (XSS) Validation, Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) support, Hide X-Powered-By header and remove console loggers utils, Allowed HTTP Methods, Basic Auth, CSRF. To use, install the module: npx nuxi@latest module add security. The module will register route rules and server middlewares globally for enhanced application security. Configuration can be passed in nuxt.config.ts. For all available configuration options, refer to the documentation. Development can be initiated by running yarn dev:prepare to generate type stubs and then using yarn dev to start the playground in development mode.