BinaryMist Limited Helping you create and mentor security aware, cross functional, self-managing teams, able to create solutions that resist, and actively defend against today’s security attacks, while increasing profit and reducing costs. Be sure to review some of the clients we’ve worked with to establish successful outcomes, along with their testimonials. For development work, we stand behind the software we produce. In-fact, we are so confident, that if you find a bug in the software we produce for you within six months of delivery, we will fix it for free.