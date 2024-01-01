A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.
BinaryMist Limited Helping you create and mentor security aware, cross functional, self-managing teams, able to create solutions that resist, and actively defend against today’s security attacks, while increasing profit and reducing costs. Be sure to review some of the clients we’ve worked with to establish successful outcomes, along with their testimonials. For development work, we stand behind the software we produce. In-fact, we are so confident, that if you find a bug in the software we produce for you within six months of delivery, we will fix it for free.
A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.
A comprehensive collection of security assessment lists for security testers.
A Node.js Ebook by GENTILHOMME Thomas, covering Node.js development and resources
This tutorial describes how to set up two-factor authentication for an SSH server by integrating Google Authenticator with OpenSSH.
A lab designed for defenders to quickly build a Windows domain pre-loaded with security tooling and best practices in system logging configurations.
Search OpenBSD manual pages by keyword, section, or manual page name