helm-secrets is a Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly using sops encryption, allowing users to store secrets in cloud native secret managers like AWS SecretManager, Azure KeyVault, or HashiCorp Vault and inject them into value files or templates. It can be integrated with deployment tools like ArgoCD.