Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
helm-secrets is a Helm plugin for decrypting encrypted Helm value files on the fly using sops encryption, allowing users to store secrets in cloud native secret managers like AWS SecretManager, Azure KeyVault, or HashiCorp Vault and inject them into value files or templates. It can be integrated with deployment tools like ArgoCD.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Guidelines and best practices for securely storing passwords.
A tool for visualizing AWS IAM and Organizations in a graph format with Neo4j, supporting anomaly detection and custom data processing.
A library utilizing Z3 prover to analyze AWS IAM policies.
KeeFarce allows for the extraction of KeePass 2.x password database information from memory using DLL injection and CLRMD.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.