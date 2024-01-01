DumpsterDiver 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

DumpsterDiver is a tool that can analyze big volumes of data in search of hardcoded secrets like keys (e.g. AWS Access Key, Azure Share Key or SSH keys) or passwords. It allows creating simple search rules with basic conditions (e.g. report only csv files including at least 10 email addresses). The main idea of this tool is to detect any potential secret leaks. Key features include: using Shannon Entropy to find private keys, searching through git logs, unpacking compressed archives (e.g. zip, tar.gz etc.), supporting advanced search using simple rules, searching for hardcoded passwords, and being fully customizable.