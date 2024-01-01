A tool for searching through public EBS snapshots for secrets, organized as an Elastic Beanstalk application.
DumpsterDiver is a tool that can analyze big volumes of data in search of hardcoded secrets like keys (e.g. AWS Access Key, Azure Share Key or SSH keys) or passwords. It allows creating simple search rules with basic conditions (e.g. report only csv files including at least 10 email addresses). The main idea of this tool is to detect any potential secret leaks. Key features include: using Shannon Entropy to find private keys, searching through git logs, unpacking compressed archives (e.g. zip, tar.gz etc.), supporting advanced search using simple rules, searching for hardcoded passwords, and being fully customizable.
A web service for easier AWS IAM permissions and credential management with various login methods and IAM Self-Service Wizard.
Chamber is a tool for managing secrets that utilizes AWS SSM Parameter Store.
Abusing DNSAdmins privilege for escalation in Active Directory
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
A secret keeper that stores secrets in DynamoDB, encrypted at rest.