Ruler 0 ( 0 ) A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features. Offensive Security Free exchangevulnerability-exploitationremote-access

Firezone 0 ( 0 ) An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds. Network Security Free vpnwireguardremote-accessaccess-managementsecurityencryption