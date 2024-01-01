remote-access

5 tools and resources

Ruler

A tool for interacting with Exchange servers remotely and exploiting client-side Outlook features.

Offensive Security
Free
Firezone

An open source platform for secure remote access management with granular access control and fast speeds.

Network Security
Free
Pupy

Pupy is a cross-platform C2 and post-exploitation framework for remote access and control of compromised systems across various operating systems.

Offensive Security
Free
Windows Commands Abused by Attackers

Malware allows attackers to execute Windows commands from a remote environment

Security Operations
Free
LiMEaide v2.0

Python tool for remotely or locally dumping RAM of a Linux client for digital forensics analysis.

Digital Forensics
Free
