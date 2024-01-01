CimSweep is a suite of CIM/WMI-based tools for incident response and hunting operations on Windows systems without the need to deploy an agent.
The InvalidSign tool aims to bypass endpoint solutions that block known 'malicious' signed applications by obtaining a valid signed file with a different hash, as demonstrated through the analysis of cmd.exe and the generation of test files.
A DFIR console integrating various cybersecurity tools and frameworks for efficient incident response.
A mature SIEM environment is critical for successful SOAR implementation.
Scripts to quickly fix security and compliance issues
A collection of incident response methodologies for various security incidents, providing easy-to-use operational best practices.
Templates for incident response run-books tailored for AWS environments based on NIST guidelines.