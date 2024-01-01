A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
Yara-Scanner is a Python-based extension that integrates a Yara scanner into Burp Suite. It allows you to perform on-demand Yara scans of websites within the Burp interface, based on custom Yara rules that you write or obtain. Example use cases include scanning spidered sites for obfuscated Javascript or specific string patterns of interest present in any part of a request or response. Tested with Yara 3.4 in Burp Suite Free and Pro versions 1.6.3x on Windows 7 and 10, and Kali 2.0. Prerequisites: Jython standalone JAR file and Yara binary (3.4).
The CVE Program catalogs publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities.
A disclosure of a bug found in Twitter's Vine and the process of procuring the source code.
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.
A hybrid mobile app for Android that intentionally contains vulnerabilities for testing and education
Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.