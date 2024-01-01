RetDec is a versatile machine-code decompiler with support for various file formats and architectures.
SharpShooter is a payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code. It leverages James Forshaw's DotNetToJavaScript tool to invoke methods from the SharpShooter DotNet serialised object. Payloads can be retrieved using Web or DNS delivery or both; SharpShooter is compatible with the MDSec ActiveBreach PowerDNS project. Alternatively, stageless payloads with embedded shellcode execution can also be generated for the same scripting formats. SharpShooter payloads are RC4 encrypted with a random key to provide some modest anti-virus evasion, and the project includes the capability to integrate sandbox detection and environment keying to assist in evading detection. SharpShooter includes a predefined CSharp template for executing shellcode with staged and staged payloads.
Yaraprocessor allows for scanning data streams in unique ways and dynamic scanning of payloads from network packet captures.
A library of PHP unserialize() payloads and a tool to generate them.
A yara module for searching strings inside zip files
Hyara is a plugin that simplifies writing YARA rules with various convenient features.
Explores malware interaction with Windows API and methods for detection and prevention.