SharpShooter is a payload creation framework for the retrieval and execution of arbitrary CSharp source code. It leverages James Forshaw's DotNetToJavaScript tool to invoke methods from the SharpShooter DotNet serialised object. Payloads can be retrieved using Web or DNS delivery or both; SharpShooter is compatible with the MDSec ActiveBreach PowerDNS project. Alternatively, stageless payloads with embedded shellcode execution can also be generated for the same scripting formats. SharpShooter payloads are RC4 encrypted with a random key to provide some modest anti-virus evasion, and the project includes the capability to integrate sandbox detection and environment keying to assist in evading detection. SharpShooter includes a predefined CSharp template for executing shellcode with staged and staged payloads.