A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor
Snyk Code is a developer-focused, real-time static application security testing (SAST) tool that provides secure code analysis as it's written. It offers on-demand scanning, fast and accurate results, and actionable remediation advice to prevent code delays and ensure secure development. With Snyk Code, developers can find and fix vulnerabilities in real-time, without disrupting their workflow. The tool is compatible with most popular programming languages, tools, and platforms, and its revolutionary knowledge base is constantly expanding. Snyk Code's AI-based engine provides cutting-edge security intelligence, and its intuitive platform empowers developers to become quasi-security professionals. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular languages, platforms, and systems, making it easy to secure code without disrupting the existing workflow.
A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor
Detect users' operating systems and perform redirection with Apache mod_rewrite.
APKiD is a tool that identifies compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff in APK files.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
A webshell manager via terminal for controlling web servers running PHP or MySQL.
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.