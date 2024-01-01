Snyk Code 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Snyk Code is a developer-focused, real-time static application security testing (SAST) tool that provides secure code analysis as it's written. It offers on-demand scanning, fast and accurate results, and actionable remediation advice to prevent code delays and ensure secure development. With Snyk Code, developers can find and fix vulnerabilities in real-time, without disrupting their workflow. The tool is compatible with most popular programming languages, tools, and platforms, and its revolutionary knowledge base is constantly expanding. Snyk Code's AI-based engine provides cutting-edge security intelligence, and its intuitive platform empowers developers to become quasi-security professionals. The tool integrates seamlessly with popular languages, platforms, and systems, making it easy to secure code without disrupting the existing workflow.