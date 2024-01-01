Open-Source framework for detecting and preventing dependency confusion leakage with a holistic approach and wide technology support.
DroidRA is an instrumentation-based approach that reduces the resolution of reflective calls in Android apps to a composite constant propagation problem, allowing for a more accurate security analysis by traditional Java call instrumentation.
A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more.
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
A fast and minimal JS endpoint extractor