ALTERNATIVES

WhatWeb 0 ( 0 ) A next-generation web scanner that identifies websites and recognizes web technologies, including content management systems, blogging platforms, and more. Application Security Free scannerweb-securityweb-scanning

SearchCode 0 ( 0 ) SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries. Application Security Free search-engine