A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
windowsantivirusasset-inventoryattack-pathsauditingautomationdata-securityendpoint-securitypenetration-testingvulnerability-scanning
Whonow Logo

Whonow

0 (0)

A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks

Honeypots
Free
dnsrebindingattack-platformattack-pathsdns-rebinding
ScanCannon Logo

ScanCannon

0 (0)

A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces

Network Security
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamdnsenumerationnetwork-discoveryreconnaissance
FuzzDB Logo

FuzzDB

0 (0)

A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecattack-pathsbinary-securitysecurity-testingvulnerability-detection
Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains Logo

Intelligence-Driven Computer Network Defense Informed by Analysis of Adversary Campaigns and Intrusion Kill Chains

0 (0)

A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.

Guides and eBooks
Free
blue-teamattack-pathsintrusion-detectionthreat-intelligencenetwork-security
ATT&CK® Navigator Logo

ATT&CK® Navigator

0 (0)

A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecurityinfosecthreat-intelligence
ZeusCloud Logo

ZeusCloud

0 (0)

An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
cloud-securitycloud-complianceasset-inventoryattack-pathscompliance
FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib) Logo

FeatherDuster (and Cryptanalib)

0 (0)

A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
cryptographybinary-securityfile-analysisattack-paths
The Threat Hunter Playbook Logo

The Threat Hunter Playbook

0 (0)

A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsblue-teamcybersecurityinfosecmitre-attackthreat-hunting
MITRE ATT&CK® Logo

MITRE ATT&CK®

0 (0)

Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformcybersecuritymitrethreat-modelingthreat-intelligence

Active Directory Security

0 (0)

A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
appsecattack-pathsblue-teampowershellsecurity-audit
Red Teaming Toolkit Logo

Red Teaming Toolkit

0 (0)

Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.

Offensive Security
Free
reconnaissanceattack-pathsattack-platformblue-teambreach
EQL Analytics Library Logo

EQL Analytics Library

0 (0)

A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.

Threat Management
Free
attack-pathsattack-platformatt&ckcybersecuritykibana