13 tools and resources
A cybersecurity platform that offers vulnerability scanning, Windows Defender and 3rd party AV management, and MFA compliance reporting, among other features.
A DNS server for executing DNS Rebinding attacks
A tool for discovering and enumerating external attack surfaces
A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing
A new approach to computer network defense that leverages knowledge about advanced persistent threats, using a kill chain model to describe phases of intrusions and map adversary kill chain indicators to defender courses of action.
A tool for navigating and annotating ATT&CK matrices with the ability to define custom layers for specific views.
An open source cloud security platform for discovering, prioritizing, and remediating risks in the cloud.
A tool for breaking crypto and identifying weak cryptosystems, with a humorous name and a separate library called Cryptanalib.
A community-driven project sharing detection logic, adversary tradecraft, and resources to make detection development more efficient, following MITRE ATT&CK structure.
Globally-accessible knowledge base of adversary tactics and techniques for cybersecurity.
A comprehensive resource for securing Active Directory, including attack methods and effective defenses.
Cutting-edge open-source security tools for adversary simulation and threat hunting.
A library of event-based analytics written in EQL to detect adversary behaviors, now integrated into the Detection Engine of Kibana.