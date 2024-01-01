Payloads All The Things

A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
A comprehensive list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security, including README.md files with vulnerability descriptions and exploitation techniques, Intruder files for Burp Intruder, images, and other referenced files. It also covers various attack techniques for Active Directory, Cloud services like AWS and Azure, Linux, Metasploit, network pivoting, reverse shells, subdomain enumeration, and Windows.
A simple file format fuzzer for Android that can fuzz multiple readers at once
Utilizing Alternate Data Streams (ADS) to bypass AppLocker default policies by loading DLL/CPL binaries.
A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines
Python-based toolkit for network hacking with various implemented techniques and supported by Securetia SRL.
OWASP OWTF is a penetration testing framework focused on efficiency and alignment with security standards.
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.