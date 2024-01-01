Payloads All The Things Logo

A comprehensive list of useful payloads and bypasses for Web Application Security, including README.md files with vulnerability descriptions and exploitation techniques, Intruder files for Burp Intruder, images, and other referenced files. It also covers various attack techniques for Active Directory, Cloud services like AWS and Azure, Linux, Metasploit, network pivoting, reverse shells, subdomain enumeration, and Windows.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecappsec-toolweb-application-securitydns-rebindingblind-xssrebindingxss-scannerjwtjwt-security

