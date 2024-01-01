6 tools and resources
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
AWS Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) protect web applications and APIs from attacks, providing prebuilt security rules and the ability to create custom rules.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options.
A collection of security vulnerabilities in regular expressions used in WAFs with a focus on bypass examples and high severity issues.
Centrally Manage Cloud Firewall Rules with AWS Firewall Manager