AWS WAF 0 ( 0 ) AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits. Application Security Free awswafsecurity

ModSecurity 0 ( 0 ) ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic. Application Security Free web-app-securitywafweb-application-firewallsecurity-rules

BunkerWeb 0 ( 0 ) BunkerWeb is a next-generation and open-source Web Application Firewall (WAF) with seamless integration and user-friendly customization options. Application Security Free wafweb-application-firewalldockerkuberneteslinuxsecurity