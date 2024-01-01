GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.
GadgetToJScript is a tool for generating .NET serialized gadgets that can trigger .NET assembly load/execution when deserialized using BinaryFormatter from JS/VBS/VBA based scripts.
Docker image with essential tools for Kubernetes penetration testing.
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
FOCA is a tool used to find metadata and hidden information in scanned documents, with capabilities to analyze various file types and extract EXIF information.
Using Apache mod_rewrite as a redirector to filter C2 traffic for Cobalt Strike servers.
Phrack Magazine is a digital magazine that focuses on computer security and hacking, featuring articles, interviews, and tutorials on various topics related to computer security.