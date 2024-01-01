NEW

DionaeaFR 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython

mysql-honeypotd 0 ( 0 ) Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options. Honeypots Free honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security

DemonHunter 0 ( 0 ) Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpython

YALIH YALIH 0 ( 0 ) A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques. Honeypots Free appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara

vnclowpot 0 ( 0 ) Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge. Honeypots Free vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting

WebLogic Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionoraclevulnerability-detection

HoneyPy 0 ( 0 ) A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring. Honeypots Free honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool