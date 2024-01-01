low-interaction

12 tools and resources

DionaeaFR

A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactiondjangopython
mysql-honeypotd

Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotmysqllow-interactionnetwork-security
DemonHunter

Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionpython
Cisco ASA Honeypot

A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotdoslow-interactionmit-license
YALIH YALIH

A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.

Honeypots
Free
appsecblue-teamhoneypotlow-interactionmalware-detectionanomaly-detectionpattern-matchingyara
vnclowpot

Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.

Honeypots
Free
vnchoneypotlow-interactiongopentesting
WebLogic Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionoraclevulnerability-detection
HoneyWRT Intrusion Detection System

A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.

Network Security
Free
honeypotpythonlow-interactionrdpvnctelnet
HoneyPy

A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionpythonsecurity-tool
ssh-honeypotd

A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C

Network Security
Free
sshhoneypotlow-interactioncommand-line-tool
SSH Honeypot

A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.

Honeypots
Free
sshhoneypotlow-interactionbrute-forceattack-detectionctfsecurity-testing
Arctic Swallow

A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlow-interactionsecurity-threatsreal-time-monitoringloggingmalware-detection