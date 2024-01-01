12 tools and resources
A low-interaction honeypot that uses Dionaea as its core, providing a simple and easy-to-use interface for setting up and managing honeypots.
Low interaction MySQL honeypot with various configuration options.
Distributed low interaction honeypot with Agent/Master design supporting various protocol handlers.
A low interaction honeypot for detecting CVE-2018-0101 vulnerability in Cisco ASA component.
A low Interaction Client honeypot designed to detect malicious websites through signature, anomaly and pattern matching techniques.
Low-interaction VNC honeypot for logging responses to a static VNC Auth challenge.
A low-interaction honeypot to detect and analyze attempts to exploit the CVE-2017-10271 vulnerability in Oracle WebLogic Server
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
A low to medium interaction honeypot with a variety of plugins for cybersecurity monitoring.
A low-interaction SSH honeypot written in C
A low-interaction honeypot that logs IP addresses, usernames, and passwords used by clients connecting via SSH, primarily used for gathering intelligence on brute force attacks.
A low-interaction honeypot for detecting and analyzing security threats