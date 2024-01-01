A VM for mobile application security testing, Android and iOS applications, with custom-made tools and scripts.
MagSpoof is a device that can spoof/emulate any magnetic stripe or credit card. It can work "wirelessly", even on standard magstripe/credit card readers, by generating a strong electromagnetic field that emulates a traditional magnetic stripe card. Note: MagSpoof does not enable you to use credit cards that you are not legally authorized to use. The Chip-and-PIN and Amex information is not implemented and using MagSpoof requires you to have/own the magstripes that you wish to emulate. Simply having a credit card number and expiration is not enough to perform transactions. MagSpoof does allow you to perform research in other areas of magstripes, microcontrollers, and electromagnetism, as well as learn about and create
An image with commonly used tools for creating a pentest environment easily and quickly, with detailed instructions for launching in a VPS.
Pwndrop is a self-deployable file hosting service for red teamers, allowing easy upload and sharing of payloads over HTTP and WebDAV.
A full-featured reconnaissance framework for web-based reconnaissance with a modular design.
AEM (Adobe Experience Manager) Hacker is a tool designed to help security researchers and penetration testers identify and exploit vulnerabilities in AEM-based systems.
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.