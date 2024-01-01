HAWK 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HAWK is a multi-cloud antivirus scanning API based on CLAMAV and YARA, designed for AWS S3, Azure Blob Storage, and GCP Cloud Storage. It features a microservice for scanning streams with YARA and CLAMAV, scanning S3 bucket objects, moving clean S3 objects to another bucket, quarantining infected S3 objects, and auto-updating the CLAMAV DB. It also supports various YARA rule functionalities, logging improvement using logrus, and provides an Image API with multiple available endpoints for scanning, rule management, metrics, and health information. Installation is recommended through automated builds available on the Registry.