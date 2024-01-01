GRFICS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

GRFICS is a graphical realism framework for industrial control simulations that uses Unity 3D game engine graphics to lower the barrier to entry for industrial control system security. GRFICS provides users with a full virtual industrial control system (ICS) network to practice common attacks including command injection, man-in-the-middle, and buffer overflows, and visually see the impact of their attacks in the 3D visualization. Users can also practice their defensive skills by properly segmenting the network with strong firewall rules, or writing intrusion detection rules. GRFICS was originally developed by researchers from Fortiphyd Logic and the Georgia Institute of Technology with the goal of bringing practical ICS security skills to a wider audience. We kindly ask that any derivations or publications resulting from the use of GRFICS provide a citation for this GitHub repository and the workshop paper we published about the framework: Formby, D., Rad, M., and Beyah, R. Lowering the Barriers to Industrial Control System Security with GRFICS. In 2018 USENIX Workshop on Adv