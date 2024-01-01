Skyhook Logo

Skyhook is an innovative tool designed for obfuscated HTTP file transfers, specifically engineered to evade Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS). It provides a secure method to transfer files while minimizing the risk of detection, making it ideal for sensitive data handling in environments where security is paramount.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecobfuscation

