Uses flask for a web framework, jinja for templates, redis for message queue, server-side push for real-time updates, and some JS. Start the web server with the following command: python diff-gui.py -p [port] -a [listening address]. If it complains, make sure you have all the Python dependencies installed! Install redis and start it by typing redis-server in the console. Download frida server for ARM Android from frida.re and push it to the device. Execute frida-ps -U to ensure a working installation. Now, you can start instrumenting with the available modules! Happy Hacking :) Initial Screen - Enter Package name here! Select the Module you want to use, or add modules by just adding JS scripts to the modules folder. Run the script or make any changes in the IDE and get Results on the same screen! You can also do native hooking.