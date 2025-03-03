ArmorCode Platform is an application security posture management solution that helps organizations streamline their application security operations. The platform integrates various security tools and processes into a unified interface, enabling teams to: - Manage application security testing and vulnerability management workflows - Automate security scanning and testing processes - Track and remediate security findings across multiple applications - Coordinate security activities between development and security teams - Generate compliance reports and security metrics - Monitor application security posture in real-time The platform supports integration with common development tools and security scanners, providing centralized visibility into application security risks and compliance status. It includes features for vulnerability management, security policy enforcement, and risk assessment across the application portfolio.
