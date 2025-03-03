ArmorCode Platform Logo

ArmorCode Platform

0
Commercial
Application Security
appsec
vulnerability-management
security-automation
devsecops
security-monitoring
compliance
risk-management
security-assessment
security-platform
security-posture
Visit Website

ArmorCode Platform is an application security posture management solution that helps organizations streamline their application security operations. The platform integrates various security tools and processes into a unified interface, enabling teams to: - Manage application security testing and vulnerability management workflows - Automate security scanning and testing processes - Track and remediate security findings across multiple applications - Coordinate security activities between development and security teams - Generate compliance reports and security metrics - Monitor application security posture in real-time The platform supports integration with common development tools and security scanners, providing centralized visibility into application security risks and compliance status. It includes features for vulnerability management, security policy enforcement, and risk assessment across the application portfolio.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Drltrace Logo
Drltrace

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.

Free
Application Security
jaeles Logo
jaeles

Automated web application testing tool

Free
Application Security
BurpJSLinkFinder Logo
BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Free
Application Security
Gitleaks Logo
Gitleaks

Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.

Free
Application Security
Hardened malloc Logo
Hardened malloc

A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
ConDroid Logo
ConDroid

ConDroid performs concolic execution of Android apps to observe 'interesting' behavior in dynamic analysis.

Free
Application Security
xygeni Logo
xygeni

An ASPM platform that provides software supply chain security through risk assessment, prioritization, and protection mechanisms.

Commercial
Application Security
App Detonator Logo
App Detonator

A tool for dynamic analysis of mobile applications in a controlled environment.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security