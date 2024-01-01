Falco Rules Logo

This repository contains officially managed Falco Rules by The Falco Project, pre-defined detections for security threats, abnormal behaviors, and compliance-related monitoring. Users can modify community-contributed rules or create custom ones, focusing on syscalls and container events. Stay updated with the Rules Overview Document and release notes for evolving threats and systems.

