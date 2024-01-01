PwnAuth 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens, allowing penetration testers and red teams to simulate attacks and test defenses. It provides a flexible framework for creating custom authentication tokens, making it easier to test and validate authentication mechanisms. With PwnAuth, users can generate tokens for various protocols, including Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP. The tool also supports token manipulation, allowing users to modify and customize tokens to suit their testing needs. PwnAuth is designed to be highly customizable, with a modular architecture that enables users to add new token types and protocols as needed. This makes it an ideal tool for advanced penetration testing and red teaming exercises.