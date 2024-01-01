A Python library for exploiting race conditions in web apps
PwnAuth is an open-source tool for generating and managing authentication tokens, allowing penetration testers and red teams to simulate attacks and test defenses. It provides a flexible framework for creating custom authentication tokens, making it easier to test and validate authentication mechanisms. With PwnAuth, users can generate tokens for various protocols, including Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP. The tool also supports token manipulation, allowing users to modify and customize tokens to suit their testing needs. PwnAuth is designed to be highly customizable, with a modular architecture that enables users to add new token types and protocols as needed. This makes it an ideal tool for advanced penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
A tool that simplifies the installation of tools and configuration for Kali Linux
A distributed systems and infrastructure simulator for attacking and debugging Kubernetes.
A proof-of-concept obfuscation toolkit for C# post-exploitation tools, designed to conceal malicious activities from detection.
SharpPrinter enables efficient discovery of network printers for security and management purposes.
An exploitation framework for industrial security with modules for controlling PLCs and scanning devices.