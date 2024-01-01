6 tools and resources
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories
A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts
Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.