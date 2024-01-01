ci-cd

Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Application Security
Commercial
code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd
EarlyBird

A sensitive data detection tool for scanning source code repositories

Data Protection and Cryptography
Free
ci-cdsecurity-auditvulnerability-detection
Audit Node Modules With YARA Rules

A tool to run YARA rules against node_module folders to identify suspicious scripts

Vulnerability Management
Free
yaranpmpackage-auditci-cddocker
CI/CD Goat

Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.

Training and Resources
Free
ci-cddockerjenkins
Detection and Response Pipeline

A compilation of suggested tools for each component in a detection and response pipeline, with real-world examples, to design effective threat detection and response pipelines.

Security Operations
Free
devsecopsci-cdgithubgitlab
minikube

minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesdevopsci-cdcontainerization