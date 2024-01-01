Securibench Micro 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Securibench Micro is a series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer. Each test case comes with an answer, which simplifies the comparison process. All test cases included in this release can be installed on a standard application server such as Tomcat. Securibench Micro may be used to compare the effectiveness of runtime techniques such as penetration testing tools. These test cases suffer from a variety of vulnerabilities including SQL injection attacks, Cross-site scripting attacks, HTTP splitting attacks, Path traversal attacks, and potentially many others. After years of being hosted at Stanford, we're now moving to Github.