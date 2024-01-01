Patch-level verification tool for bundler to check for vulnerable gems and insecure sources.
Securibench Micro is a series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer. Each test case comes with an answer, which simplifies the comparison process. All test cases included in this release can be installed on a standard application server such as Tomcat. Securibench Micro may be used to compare the effectiveness of runtime techniques such as penetration testing tools. These test cases suffer from a variety of vulnerabilities including SQL injection attacks, Cross-site scripting attacks, HTTP splitting attacks, Path traversal attacks, and potentially many others. After years of being hosted at Stanford, we're now moving to Github.
Automated contextual security findings enrichment and impact evaluation tool for vulnerability management.
A wargame composed of 27 levels, with files needed in /vortex/ directory.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
A comprehensive online resource for application security knowledge
Command line interface for managing and inspecting images, policies, subscriptions, and registries with support for various operating systems and packages.