A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
CustomProcessor is a tool that allows you to create custom policies for IEE (Internet Engineering Task Force) policies. It provides a user-friendly interface to define and manage custom policies for IEE policies. With CustomProcessor, you can create custom policies that fit your specific needs and requirements. It is a powerful tool for anyone who needs to manage and enforce custom policies for IEE policies.
A low interaction Python honeypot designed to mimic various services and ports to attract attackers and log access attempts.
Detects and prevents SSRF attacks
A WebSocket Manipulation Proxy with a user interface to capture, intercept, and send custom messages for WebSocket and Socket.IO communications.
Network Forensic Analysis Tool for deep network traffic inspection and analysis.
DenyHosts is a script to block SSH server attacks by automatically preventing attackers after failed login attempts.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.