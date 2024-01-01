NEW

Vidoc Security 0 ( 0 ) VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines. AI Security Commercial appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec

FDsploit 0 ( 0 ) A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing

off-by-slash 0 ( 0 ) A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale. Network Security Free appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research

BinaryMist 0 ( 0 ) A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software. Miscellaneous Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security

Hackazon 0 ( 0 ) Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security

Commix-Testbed 0 ( 0 ) A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities Vulnerability Management Free appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing

@fastify/csrf-protection 0 ( 0 ) Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development. Application Security Free appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity

diff-gui 0 ( 0 ) A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis. Application Security Free appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security

DueDLLigence 0 ( 0 ) DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows

Firejail 0 ( 0 ) Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux. Application Security Free apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security

Inceptor 0 ( 0 ) Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching

Redirect.rules 0 ( 0 ) A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals. Offensive Security Free appsecapparmorappsecuritysecurity-configurationsecurity-automation