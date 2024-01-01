apparmor

VIDOC is an AI-powered security tool that automates code review, detects and fixes vulnerabilities, and monitors external security, ensuring the integrity of both human-written and AI-generated code in software development pipelines.

AI Security
Commercial
appsecapparmorautomationcloud-securitycompliancedevsecopsinfosec
FDsploit

0 (0)

A Python-based tool for identifying and exploiting file inclusion and directory traversal vulnerabilities in web applications.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-tooldirectory-traversalfile-inclusionfuzzingpenetration-testing
off-by-slash

0 (0)

A Burp extension to detect alias traversal via NGINX misconfiguration at scale.

Network Security
Free
appsecapparmornginxpenetration-testingsecurity-research
BinaryMist

0 (0)

A company that helps organizations create security-aware teams and produce bug-free software.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybug-bountyc2cloud-security
Hardening OpenLDAP on Linux with AppArmor and systemd

0 (0)

A comprehensive guide to hardening OpenLDAP on Linux using AppArmor and systemd, providing a defense in depth approach to securing LDAP deployments.

Guides and eBooks
Free
apparmorldaplinuxsecurity
x8

0 (0)

Hidden parameters discovery suite

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecuritybug-bountyexploitpenetration-testing
Contagio Mobile

0 (0)

A collection of Android Fakebank and Tizi samples for analyzing spyware on Android devices.

Malware Analysis
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitymobile-securitysocial-engineering
Hackazon

0 (0)

Hackazon is a free, vulnerable test site with an online storefront to train and test IT security professionals on various vulnerabilities like SQL Injection and cross-site scripting.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingvulnerable-appsweb-app-securitysql-injectionrestful-apimobile-security
snync

0 (0)

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecdependency-managementdependency-scanningdevsecopsnpmpackage-managementsecurity-audit
Securibench Micro

0 (0)

A series of small test cases designed to exercise different parts of a static security analyzer

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingsecurity-testingvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testing
Commix-Testbed

0 (0)

A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities

Vulnerability Management
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-testingbug-bountysecurity-testing
@fastify/csrf-protection

0 (0)

Protect your Fastify server against CSRF attacks with a series of utilities and recommendations for secure application development.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorcsrffastifysecurity
diff-gui

0 (0)

A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsec-toolfridamobile-security
Hacksplaining

0 (0)

Comprehensive security training platform for web developers, offering hands-on experience with real, vulnerable applications and concrete advice for securing code.

Training and Resources
Free
appsecapparmorappsecapplication-securitybug-bountycompliance
Securing Applications in Kubernetes Engine

0 (0)

Learn how to secure applications in Kubernetes Engine by granting varying levels of privilege based on requirements.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetessecurityaccess-controlpod-securitycontainer-securityapparmor
DueDLLigence

0 (0)

DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitydllsecurity-auditsecurity-testingwindows
ASH - The Automated Security Helper

0 (0)

A tool to conduct preliminary security checks in code, infrastructure, or IAM configurations using various open-source tools.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorautomationawscloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevsecops
Firejail

0 (0)

Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.

Application Security
Free
apparmorbinary-securitycontainerizationfirewalllinux-security
Inceptor

0 (0)

Inceptor is a template-driven framework for evading Anti-Virus and Endpoint Detection and Response solutions, allowing users to create custom evasion techniques and test their security controls.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorbinary-securitybinary-conversionfile-analysisfile-patching
OWASP Hackademic Challenges

0 (0)

A web application security testing platform that helps you test your knowledge on web application security through realistic scenarios with known vulnerabilities.

Application Security
Free
appsecapparmorapachemysqlphpweb-app-security
Dirtyc0w Docker POC

0 (0)

Utilizes dirtyc0w kernel exploit for privilege escalation in a Docker container.

Offensive Security
Free
dockerprivilege-escalationexploitapparmorcontainer-security
Redirect.rules

0 (0)

A quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator for penetration testers and security professionals.

Offensive Security
Free
appsecapparmorappsecuritysecurity-configurationsecurity-automation
Bane

0 (0)

Custom AppArmor profile generator for Docker containers with file globbing.

Miscellaneous
Free
apparmordockercontainer-security