OWASP AppSec Europe '16 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Conference has ended - Thank you for visiting Click here for videos and slides from the talks OWASP AppSec Europe '16 Thank you for visiting Marriott Park Hotel from 27/06 until 01/07 Why should you attend? In-depth Trainings Choose between one, two or three-day trainings in application security topics. See the full list in the conference program. Exceptional venue Rome is a beautiful city with a lot of history to host a great event Key conference OWASP AppSec EU is the leading gathering in web application security Listen to this podcast to know what to expect during Appsec Europe '16 Keynote Speakers Charlie Miller Bugs ruin everything Alessandro Perilli Can Security Keep Up the Pace with Frictionless IT? Mike West Hardening the Web Platform One of the most beautiful cities in the world! Sponsors Keep in touch You want to contact us, or just follow us on the net?