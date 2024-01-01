left-pad.io 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Welcome to left-pad.io! History: On March 22nd 2016, a popular microframework for string expansion, `left-pad`, was removed from npmjs.com, causing global issues. A microservice saviour appears: left-pad.io provides the functionality of `left-pad` with the overhead of a TLS handshake and an HTTP request. How to use left-pad.io: Simply make a request to `https://api.left-pad.io` with query parameters `str`, `len`, and `ch`.