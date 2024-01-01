devops

20 tools and resources

NEW

Anchore Enterprise

Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.

Cloud and Container Security
Commercial
sbomsoftware-supply-chaindevsecopscontainer-securitycompliancedevopssecurity-orchestrationcloud-native
Codacy

A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.

Application Security
Commercial
code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd
python-builtwith

BuiltWith API client

Vulnerability Management
Free
api-metadatacloudcloud-securitycloud-nativecloud-compliancecloudtrailcloudwatchdevopsdevsecops
Insider

Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.

Application Security
Free
source-code-analysisvulnerability-detectiondevopscode-security
Ayehu Custom Activities Contribution Guide

A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository

Training and Resources
Free
automationdevopscybersecurity
MutableSecurity

CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure
Hapi

A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications

Application Security
Free
devopsnodejshapidevelopment
App-Ray

App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.

Application Security
Free
appseccompliancedevopsfuzzingmobile-securitynetwork-securitysdksecurity-testingvulnerability-analysis
Docker Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.

Training and Resources
Free
dockerdevopscontainerizationcloudlinuxautomation
SIFT

Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.

Security Operations
Free
appsecautomationcloudcloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcontainer-securitydevopsdevsecops
Dockerfiles for Testing

Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
dockercontainer-securitydevopsdevsecopscloud-security
Stackstorm

StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.

Security Operations
Free
devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity
Clinv

A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool

Security Operations
Free
devsecopspipcommand-line-toolasset-inventoryinventorydevops
FastIntercept

Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security
minikube

minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.

Cloud and Container Security
Free
kubernetesdevopsci-cdcontainerization

GAUNTLT

GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool

Miscellaneous
Free
appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools
Teller Logo

Teller

Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
secret-managementcloud-securitydevopssecurity-automationconfiguration-management
GitHub Logo

GitHub

A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.

Miscellaneous
Free
devopscollaborationgithub
Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs Logo

Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs

A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.

Training and Resources
Free
container-securitycontainerizationdevopsinfrastructuresecurity
WALKOFF Logo

WALKOFF

WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.

Security Operations
Free
automationdevopsintegrationworkflow