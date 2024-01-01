NEW

Codacy 0 ( 0 ) A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows. Application Security Commercial code-analysiscode-securitydevopsci-cd

Insider 0 ( 0 ) Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines. Application Security Free source-code-analysisvulnerability-detectiondevopscode-security

MutableSecurity 0 ( 0 ) CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods. Miscellaneous Free appsecautomationclicloud-securitycomplianceconfiguration-managementcybersecuritydevopsinfrastructure

Hapi 0 ( 0 ) A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications Application Security Free devopsnodejshapidevelopment

Stackstorm 0 ( 0 ) StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure. Security Operations Free devopsautomationintegrationworkflowinfrastructurecloudsecurity

FastIntercept 0 ( 0 ) Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks. Security Operations Free automationsecurity-automationdevopssecurity-toolsintegrationcloud-security

GAUNTLT 0 ( 0 ) GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool Miscellaneous Free appsecdevopssecurity-testingintegrationsecurity-tools

GitHub 0 ( 0 ) A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects. Miscellaneous Free devopscollaborationgithub