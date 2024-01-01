20 tools and resources
Anchore Enterprise is a platform that protects and secures software supply chains end-to-end.
A developer-first, API-driven platform that provides development teams with a suite of tools to improve code quality, security, and engineering performance, seamlessly integrated into their existing development workflows.
BuiltWith API client
Insider is a source code analysis tool focusing on OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities with easy integration into DevOps pipelines.
A guide on how to contribute to the Ayehu Custom Activities Repository
CLI program for cybersecurity solution management with multiple functionalities and authentication methods.
A simple, secure framework for building scalable applications
App-Ray offers comprehensive security analysis and compliance solutions for mobile applications.
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
Metadata repository with installation tools and cloud provider support.
Create Docker container images for testing and long-term use.
StackStorm is an open-source automation platform that connects and automates DevOps workflows and integrates with existing infrastructure.
A DevSecOps command line asset inventory tool
Fast Intercept is a security automation platform that empowers users to maximize their existing security products and automate routine tasks.
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.
GAUNTLT - Security and Rugged Testing tool
Open-source universal secret manager for developers with seamless integration to various cloud services and vaults.
A platform for version control and collaboration in software development projects.
A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.
WALKOFF is an automation framework for integrating capabilities and devices to streamline tasks.