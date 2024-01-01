Redirect.rules 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Redirect.rules is a quick and dirty dynamic redirect.rules generator that allows users to generate redirect rules for their specific needs. This tool provides a simple and efficient way to create custom redirect rules, making it a valuable resource for penetration testers and security professionals. With redirect.rules, users can easily generate redirect rules for various scenarios, saving time and effort in the process. The tool's dynamic nature also makes it an excellent choice for those who need to adapt to changing circumstances quickly. Overall, redirect.rules is a handy tool for anyone looking to streamline their redirect rule creation process and improve their overall security workflow.