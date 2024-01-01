BurpJSLinkFinder

A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
Burp Extension for a passive scanning JS files for endpoint links. This extension is designed to help security researchers and developers identify potential vulnerabilities in JavaScript code by scanning for endpoint links. The extension uses a combination of static analysis and dynamic analysis to identify potential vulnerabilities. It's a great tool for anyone who wants to improve the security of their web applications.
A Windows Kernel driver intentionally vulnerable to help improve skills in kernel-level exploitation.
A deliberately weak and insecure implementation of GraphQL for testing and practicing GraphQL security
Automatic authorization enforcement detection extension for Burp Suite
WackoPicko is a vulnerable website with known vulnerabilities, now available as a Docker image and included in the OWASP Broken Web Applications Project.
A plugin for viewing, detecting weak configurations, and generating Content Security Policy headers.