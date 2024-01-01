NEW

AWVS 0 ( 0 ) A hosted web application security testing tool that enables security researchers to register, activate their accounts, and scan web applications for vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecapp-securityweb-app-securityvulnerability-scanningvulnerability-assessmentweb-application-security

DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor 0 ( 0 ) The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis. Honeypots Free honeypotraspberry-picowrieweb-application-securitytelnetssh

Liffy 0 ( 0 ) A local file inclusion exploitation tool Honeypots Free exploitlocal-file-inclusionweb-application-securityvulnerability-exploitation

Katana 0 ( 0 ) A next-generation crawling and spidering framework for extracting data from websites Digital Forensics Free crawlingweb-scrapingweb-application-securitydata-extraction

extended-ssrf-search 0 ( 0 ) A smart SSRF scanner using different methods like parameter brute forcing in post and get requests. Network Security Free ssrfweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanningpenetration-testingsecurity-research

headi 0 ( 0 ) A tool for automated HTTP header injection Application Security Free security-testingvulnerability-scanningweb-application-security

Filebuster 0 ( 0 ) A fast and flexible web fuzzer for identifying vulnerabilities in web applications Network Security Free web-app-securityfuzzingvulnerability-detectionweb-application-security

ParamSpider 0 ( 0 ) A tool for mining URLs from dark corners of Web Archives for bug hunting/fuzzing/further probing Offensive Security Free bug-bountybug-huntingfuzzingsecurity-researchweb-application-securityweb-scraping

xsshunter 0 ( 0 ) A portable version of XSSHunter.com for finding and exploiting Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities. Malware Analysis Free xssweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

InsightAppSec 0 ( 0 ) Dynamic application security testing tool for identifying and fixing web application vulnerabilities. Application Security Commercial appsecapplication-securityweb-application-securityvulnerability-scanning

Naxsi 0 ( 0 ) A third-party Nginx module that prevents common web attacks by reading a small subset of simple rules containing 99% of known patterns involved in website vulnerabilities. Application Security Free appsecnginxweb-securitysql-injectionxssweb-application-security

Glastopf Analytics 0 ( 0 ) A Python web application honeypot that provides simple statistics for the Glastopf. Honeypots Free appsechoneypotpythonweb-application-securityanalytics

Raccoon 0 ( 0 ) Offensive security tool for reconnaissance and information gathering with a wide range of features and future roadmap. Offensive Security Free dnsreconnaissanceport-scanningsubdomain-enumerationweb-application-security

OpenRASP 0 ( 0 ) OpenRASP directly integrates its protection engine into the application server by instrumentation, providing context-aware protection and detailed stack trace logging. Application Security Free appsecapplication-securityinstrumentationforensic-analysisweb-application-securitylinux

PortSwigger 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture. Application Security Free appsecapp-securitybug-bountycompliancepenetration-testingweb-application-securityweb-security

NoSQLMap 0 ( 0 ) NoSQLMap is a Python tool for auditing and automating injection attacks on NoSQL databases. Vulnerability Management Free mongodbinjectionexploitweb-application-securitydatabase-security

Glastopf 0 ( 0 ) Python web application honeypot with vulnerability type emulation and modular design. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securityphpfile-inclusion

Modlishka 0 ( 0 ) Modlishka is a reverse proxy tool for intercepting and manipulating HTTP traffic, ideal for penetration testers, security researchers, and developers to analyze and test web applications. Offensive Security Free reverse-proxypenetration-testingweb-application-securitysecurity-testing

BW-Pot 0 ( 0 ) A highly interactive honeypot for observing access from attackers by building easily targeted and compromised web applications, forwarding logs to Google BigQuery for accumulation and visualization. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitylog-analysisdockercloud-security

bWAPP 0 ( 0 ) A free and open-source deliberately insecure web application for security enthusiasts, developers, and students to discover and prevent web vulnerabilities. Vulnerability Management Free appsecbug-bountyethical-hackingpenetration-testingphpweb-application-securityweb-security

Nodepot 0 ( 0 ) A nodejs web application honeypot designed for small environments. Honeypots Free blue-teamhoneypotnodejsweb-application-security

SNARE 0 ( 0 ) A web application honeypot sensor attracting malicious traffic from the Internet Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-security

Wfuzz 0 ( 0 ) Wfuzz is a tool designed for bruteforcing Web Applications with multiple features like multiple injection points, recursion, and payload combinations. Offensive Security Free appsecbruteforceinjectionweb-application-securityweb-security

modpot 0 ( 0 ) A modular web application honeypot framework with automation and logging capabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotweb-application-securitygolangsecurity-automation