AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework for exploiting android based devices and applications. By XYSEC Labs - Appknox (http://appknox.com) For futher enquiry, please mail us at security@xysec.com AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a powerful tool for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in Android-based devices and applications. It provides a comprehensive set of tools and techniques for conducting penetration testing and vulnerability assessment of Android-based systems. AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a valuable resource for security researchers, penetration testers, and developers who want to identify and fix vulnerabilities in their Android-based applications.