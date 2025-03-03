Conviso Platform 0 Commercial

Visit Website Visit Website Promote this Tool Promote this Tool

Conviso Platform is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution designed to integrate security into the software development lifecycle. The platform helps organizations identify, prioritize, eliminate, and prevent vulnerabilities in their applications from the early stages of development. The platform focuses on building a culture of secure development within teams by providing tools that allow developers to incorporate security best practices from the beginning of the software development process. This approach aims to reduce the risk of security exposures and protect client data. Conviso Platform offers functionality for managing the security posture of applications throughout their lifecycle. It includes features for vulnerability management, secure coding practices, and developer training. The solution is complemented by specialized services including AppSec program development, penetration testing, and cloud security consultancy. The platform is particularly targeted at financial institutions and organizations handling sensitive data, helping them comply with information security regulations while fostering secure development practices. It integrates with existing development workflows through APIs and various integrations to provide a seamless security experience.