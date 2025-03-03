Conviso Platform Logo

Conviso Platform

0
Commercial
Application Security
application-security
appsec
vulnerability-management
devsecops
security-automation
code-security
security-testing
cloud-security
compliance
security-posture
Visit Website

Conviso Platform is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution designed to integrate security into the software development lifecycle. The platform helps organizations identify, prioritize, eliminate, and prevent vulnerabilities in their applications from the early stages of development. The platform focuses on building a culture of secure development within teams by providing tools that allow developers to incorporate security best practices from the beginning of the software development process. This approach aims to reduce the risk of security exposures and protect client data. Conviso Platform offers functionality for managing the security posture of applications throughout their lifecycle. It includes features for vulnerability management, secure coding practices, and developer training. The solution is complemented by specialized services including AppSec program development, penetration testing, and cloud security consultancy. The platform is particularly targeted at financial institutions and organizations handling sensitive data, helping them comply with information security regulations while fostering secure development practices. It integrates with existing development workflows through APIs and various integrations to provide a seamless security experience.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

SUPER Android Analyzer Logo
SUPER Android Analyzer

A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security
Impart Logo
Impart

A web application firewall and API security platform that combines API discovery, runtime protection, vulnerability testing, and security posture management.

Commercial
Application Security
SonarQube Server Logo
SonarQube Server

A self-managed static code analysis platform that conducts continuous inspection of codebases to identify security vulnerabilities, bugs, and code quality issues.

Commercial
Application Security
TerraGoat Logo
TerraGoat

A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.

Free
Application Security
snync Logo
snync

Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.

Free
Application Security
Amplify Logo
Amplify

An automated code remediation tool that integrates with source control platforms to automatically fix security vulnerabilities in code through AI-driven analysis and one-click implementations.

Commercial
Application Security
Mobile Audit Logo
Mobile Audit

SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.

Free
Application Security
Google Play Crawler JAVA API Logo
Google Play Crawler JAVA API

A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security