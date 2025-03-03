Conviso Platform is an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) solution designed to integrate security into the software development lifecycle. The platform helps organizations identify, prioritize, eliminate, and prevent vulnerabilities in their applications from the early stages of development. The platform focuses on building a culture of secure development within teams by providing tools that allow developers to incorporate security best practices from the beginning of the software development process. This approach aims to reduce the risk of security exposures and protect client data. Conviso Platform offers functionality for managing the security posture of applications throughout their lifecycle. It includes features for vulnerability management, secure coding practices, and developer training. The solution is complemented by specialized services including AppSec program development, penetration testing, and cloud security consultancy. The platform is particularly targeted at financial institutions and organizations handling sensitive data, helping them comply with information security regulations while fostering secure development practices. It integrates with existing development workflows through APIs and various integrations to provide a seamless security experience.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
A Rust-based command-line tool for analyzing .apk files to detect vulnerabilities.
A web application firewall and API security platform that combines API discovery, runtime protection, vulnerability testing, and security posture management.
A self-managed static code analysis platform that conducts continuous inspection of codebases to identify security vulnerabilities, bugs, and code quality issues.
A learning and training project demonstrating common configuration errors in cloud environments.
Mitigate security concerns of Dependency Confusion supply chain security risks.
An automated code remediation tool that integrates with source control platforms to automatically fix security vulnerabilities in code through AI-driven analysis and one-click implementations.
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
A Java API for searching and downloading Android applications from Google Play with additional check-in features for generating ANDROID-ID.
